The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

CachyOS Censors "Radicals" Opposed to Age Verification

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Mar 27, 2026

In response to concerns about Age Verification features in SystemD, the CachyOS team says, "If you don’t want to use SystemD find another distribution," tells users to "STOP being radical".

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture