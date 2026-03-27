In response to concerns about Age Verification features in SystemD, the CachyOS team says, "If you don’t want to use SystemD find another distribution," tells users to "STOP being radical".
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CachyOS Censors "Radicals" Opposed to Age Verification
Mar 27, 2026
In response to concerns about Age Verification features in SystemD, the CachyOS team says, "If you don’t want to use SystemD find another distribution," tells users to "STOP being radical".
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