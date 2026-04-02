The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Happy Trans Day of Visibility from KDE, GNOME, GTK, & Elementary

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Apr 02, 2026

Celebrating holidays? Nah. Some of the largest Linux projects just want you to stare at "Trans" people.

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