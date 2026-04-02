Celebrating holidays? Nah. Some of the largest Linux projects just want you to stare at "Trans" people.
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Happy Trans Day of Visibility from KDE, GNOME, GTK, & Elementary
Apr 02, 2026
Celebrating holidays? Nah. Some of the largest Linux projects just want you to stare at "Trans" people.
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