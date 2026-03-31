The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Framework Sponsors KDE & XFCE, Drops GNOME

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Mar 31, 2026

Framework Computer continues to expand the number of Open Source projects it financially supports, but GNOME (who said Framework had "Hitler Particles") is no longer on that list.

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