Framework Computer continues to expand the number of Open Source projects it financially supports, but GNOME (who said Framework had "Hitler Particles") is no longer on that list.
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Framework Sponsors KDE & XFCE, Drops GNOME
Mar 31, 2026
Framework Computer continues to expand the number of Open Source projects it financially supports, but GNOME (who said Framework had "Hitler Particles") is no longer on that list.
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