Yes. Pokemon Go has ties to the CIA and other intelligence agencies. The facts of this were well documented roughly 8 years ago. The Register (one of the more prominent Tech News outlets) is seeking to discredit that story... many years later. Why?

The CIA, NSA, and Pokémon Go (2016 article): https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5756204/the-cia-nsa-and-pok-mon-go

