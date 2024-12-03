The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Quest to Remove My Name From ChatGPT
The Quest to Remove My Name From ChatGPT

ChatGPT says Lunduke: is a Trans-Man, has a husband named Evan, has club feet, advocates for DEl policies, and (worst of all) loves Windows 11.
Bryan Lunduke
Dec 03, 2024
Transcript

Obviously this is false and defamatory. Thus begins my quest to have OpenAI stop using my name.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

