The Lunduke Linux Distro - No Age Verification, No AI, No Weird Politics

The Lunduke Computer Operating System has No Systemd, No Forced Rust Clones, & a "Code of Ethics" quoting the Bible.



The Lunduke Computer Operating System:

https://github.com/BryanLunduke/LCOS



NeXTStep, Emacs, Desqview/X, & TRS-80 Model 100 Walls:

https://lunduke.locals.com/post/8056105/trs-80-model-100-joins-the-lunduke-journal-lifetime-wall-party



Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted



More from The Lunduke Journal:

https://lunduke.com/