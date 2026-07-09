"We worked really hard on Wayland"... "and the experience is almost on par with X11."
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Linux Mint Says Wayland Worse Experience than X11
Jul 09, 2026
"We worked really hard on Wayland"... "and the experience is almost on par with X11."
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