The Lunduke Journal now has close to 20 retro computer themed walls, filled with the names of subscribers. And that number is growing fast.
NeXTStep, Emacs, Desqview/X, & TRS-80 Model 100 Walls:
https://lunduke.locals.com/post/8056105/trs-80-model-100-joins-the-lunduke-journal-lifetime-wall-party
Get on The Wall with a Massively Discounted Lifetime Sub:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/50-off-yearly-and-massively-discounted
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
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NeXTStep, Desqview/X, & TRS-80 Model 100 Walls!
Jul 10, 2026
The Lunduke Journal now has close to 20 retro computer themed walls, filled with the names of subscribers. And that number is growing fast.
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