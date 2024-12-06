The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The "Code of Conduct" Must Die
The "Code of Conduct" Must Die

The "CoC" concept has done more harm than good, weaponized against people in Linux, NixOS, Python, C++, openSUSE, Godot, and many other organizations.
Bryan Lunduke
Dec 06, 2024
Transcript

It is time for every "Code of Conduct" to get dumped into the trash.

