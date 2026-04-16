The details of HR 8250 are even worse than we thought. Plus: Who, really, is behind these Operating System Age Verification laws?
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We Have the Full Text for the Federal OS Age Verification Bill
Apr 16, 2026
The details of HR 8250 are even worse than we thought. Plus: Who, really, is behind these Operating System Age Verification laws?
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