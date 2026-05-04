The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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$129 Lunduke Lifetime Subs thru May 7th

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 04, 2026

It's been quite a while since The Lunduke Journal has had a sale. So. Here's a sale! Get on the Lifetime Subscriber Wall on the cheap!

https://lunduke.substack.com/p/129-lunduke-lifetime-subs-thru-may

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

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