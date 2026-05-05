Most users prefer GNOME 2 to GNOME 50. And Ubuntu is determined to ship unfinished, buggy code no matter the costs. Why?
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Why are Ubuntu & GNOME Obsessed with Making Software Worse?
May 05, 2026
Most users prefer GNOME 2 to GNOME 50. And Ubuntu is determined to ship unfinished, buggy code no matter the costs. Why?
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