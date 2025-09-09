The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

SUSE Hired Red Hat's VP of DEI

Bryan Lunduke
Sep 09, 2025

SUSEs new Chief Marketing Officer, Margaret Dawson, was previously the Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Red Hat (famous for discriminatory policies).

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

