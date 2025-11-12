The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Stack Overflow Co-Founder to DHH: You Should be Afraid of Me

Bryan Lunduke
Nov 12, 2025

Jeff Atwood (co-founder of Stack Overflow & Discourse), appears to make a public threat against Omarchy & Ruby on Rails founder, DHH. Threats of violence are a pattern among Open Source Leftists.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

