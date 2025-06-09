The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Red Hat & FreeDesktop Go Into Mass Censorship Mode over Xorg Fork, Bans Dev
Red Hat & FreeDesktop Go Into Mass Censorship Mode over Xorg Fork, Bans Dev

Bryan Lunduke
Jun 09, 2025
Immediately following news of the Xorg fork (Libre), the developer was banned by FreeDesktop and Red Hat mass closed hundreds of past Xorg merge requests.

