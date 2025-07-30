PSX Emu Dev Forbids Arch Linux Packages

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyPSX Emu Dev Forbids Arch Linux Packages3Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -15:52-15:52Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.PSX Emu Dev Forbids Arch Linux PackagesBryan LundukeJul 30, 20253Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptDuckStation developer says, "Next step will be removing Linux support entirely, because I'm sick of the headaches and hacks." Specifically naming Wayland as a source of problems. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesGroupthink, Tech Journalism, & The Lunduke Journal14 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeThe Age of Non-Woke Open Source is BeginningJul 29 • Bryan LundukeLadybird Proves You CAN Just Build a New Web BrowserJul 27 • Bryan LundukeMozilla Fest 2025 - Climate Justice & Resisting BordersJul 26 • Bryan LundukeThe Tea App Breach - 60GB of Personal InfoJul 26 • Bryan LundukeID Verification Could Fix The Dead InternetJul 26 • Bryan Lunduke72 Million Desktop Linux PCsJul 21 • Bryan Lunduke
