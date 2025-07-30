The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
PSX Emu Dev Forbids Arch Linux Packages
0:00
-15:52

PSX Emu Dev Forbids Arch Linux Packages

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jul 30, 2025
Share
Transcript

DuckStation developer says, "Next step will be removing Linux support entirely, because I'm sick of the headaches and hacks." Specifically naming Wayland as a source of problems.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture