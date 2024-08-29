The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Pop!_OS Lead: Linux Developers are “Patronizing Pedantic Megalomaniacs”
0:00
-22:45

Pop!_OS Lead: Linux Developers are “Patronizing Pedantic Megalomaniacs”

System76’s Principal Engineer doesn’t “even try to contribute to the Linux kernel anymore.”
Bryan Lunduke
Aug 29, 2024
Share
Transcript

The article: https://lunduke.locals.com/post/6052448/pop-os-lead-linux-developers-are-patronizing-pedantic-megalomaniacs

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this podcast

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
Telegram Will Now Give Personal Data to Governments & Use AI to Moderate Content
  Bryan Lunduke
Linux on C64, 8086, & Intel 4004
  Bryan Lunduke
Trump vs Harris on Computer Tech Policies
  Bryan Lunduke
Microsoft, Oracle, Amazon & the Nuclear Powered Data Center
  Bryan Lunduke
Linux has Real-Time now. What the fart does that actually mean?
  Bryan Lunduke
Oracle, Microsoft, BlackRock Building Dystopian AI Future
  Bryan Lunduke
The Next Kings of Linux: Shannon & Steve
  Bryan Lunduke
Nextcloud Releases Version 9 of Self-Hosting Platform
  Bryan Lunduke