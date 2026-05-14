The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Operating System Age Verification Pushed by Canadian Porn Company

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 14, 2026

Who's driving Age Verification in Operating Systems (Windows, Linux, etc.)? In the USA, it's Facebook. In Canada, it's... a porn company. Seriously.

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