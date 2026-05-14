Who's driving Age Verification in Operating Systems (Windows, Linux, etc.)? In the USA, it's Facebook. In Canada, it's... a porn company. Seriously.
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Operating System Age Verification Pushed by Canadian Porn Company
May 14, 2026
Who's driving Age Verification in Operating Systems (Windows, Linux, etc.)? In the USA, it's Facebook. In Canada, it's... a porn company. Seriously.
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