Faith, Family, Fun, & Fulfillment. It may sound cliche but that's, how I keep sane while covering the cesspool that is modern Tech.
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Ask Lunduke: How Do You Tolerate The Yuckiness of Tech Every Day?
May 07, 2026
Faith, Family, Fun, & Fulfillment. It may sound cliche but that's, how I keep sane while covering the cesspool that is modern Tech.
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