Due to a broken embargo, this severe root exploit has no patches available for any Linux distribution. Ubuntu, RHEL, openSUSE... they're all vulnerable.
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Dirty Frag: Unfixed Root Exploit Makes All Linux Systems Vulnerable
May 08, 2026
Due to a broken embargo, this severe root exploit has no patches available for any Linux distribution. Ubuntu, RHEL, openSUSE... they're all vulnerable.
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