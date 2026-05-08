The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Dirty Frag: Unfixed Root Exploit Makes All Linux Systems Vulnerable

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 08, 2026

Due to a broken embargo, this severe root exploit has no patches available for any Linux distribution. Ubuntu, RHEL, openSUSE... they're all vulnerable.

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