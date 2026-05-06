The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Islamic Terrorists End Attack on Ubuntu, Turn to Cloudflare

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 06, 2026

"Cloudflare intervened and prevented our attack [on Ubuntu]. Therefore, Cloudflare servers should expect a devastating attack that will target their servers."

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture