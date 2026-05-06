"Cloudflare intervened and prevented our attack [on Ubuntu]. Therefore, Cloudflare servers should expect a devastating attack that will target their servers."
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Islamic Terrorists End Attack on Ubuntu, Turn to Cloudflare
May 06, 2026
"Cloudflare intervened and prevented our attack [on Ubuntu]. Therefore, Cloudflare servers should expect a devastating attack that will target their servers."
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