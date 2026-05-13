openSUSE Linux has changed their "Terms of site" to specifically forbid users under "16 years of age or the age of majority" from using any websites or servers.
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openSUSE Linux Bans Teenagers
May 13, 2026
openSUSE Linux has changed their "Terms of site" to specifically forbid users under "16 years of age or the age of majority" from using any websites or servers.
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