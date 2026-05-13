The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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openSUSE Linux Bans Teenagers

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 13, 2026

openSUSE Linux has changed their "Terms of site" to specifically forbid users under "16 years of age or the age of majority" from using any websites or servers.

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