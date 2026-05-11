Debian Linux has declared that, effective immediately, they will reject all packages which are not reproducible. This is a big deal for the entire Linux world.
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
Debian Linux Goes Full Reproducible (And What That Means)
May 11, 2026
Debian Linux has declared that, effective immediately, they will reject all packages which are not reproducible. This is a big deal for the entire Linux world.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes