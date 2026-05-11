The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Debian Linux Goes Full Reproducible (And What That Means)

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
May 11, 2026

Debian Linux has declared that, effective immediately, they will reject all packages which are not reproducible. This is a big deal for the entire Linux world.

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