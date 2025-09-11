Open Source Leftists Celebrate Murder of Charlie Kirk

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript612Open Source Leftists Celebrate Murder of Charlie KirkBryan LundukeSep 11, 2025612ShareTranscriptWithin moments of Charlie Kirk being shot, the Leftist Activists of Open Source & Big Tech were celebrating - including Tech Journalists, Linux developers, and employees of Red Hat. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesIs an "Amazon Worker Intifada" Forming?Sep 9 • Bryan LundukeVoid Linux Devs Censoring XLibre Screenshots?Sep 9 • Bryan LundukeRed Hat Employee Says Free Software is "IT Version of White Supremacy"Sep 9 • Bryan LundukeLunduke Journal Had 9 Million Views in AugustSep 9 • Bryan LundukeSUSE Hired Red Hat's VP of DEISep 9 • Bryan LundukeJetBrains: The IDE for DEISep 8 • Bryan LundukeUbuntu Allows "Queer" & "Trans", Censors "Conservative"Sep 8 • Bryan Lunduke