Open Source is Anti-Free Speech
Open Source is Anti-Free Speech

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 06, 2025
Transcript

The first instinct, in almost every Open Source & Linux organization - From GNOME to Arch, NixOS to openSUSE - is to censor. To mute, delete, and block any who disagree.

I have the receipts.

