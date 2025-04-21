The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Open Source Initiative Hides Election Details, Others Fear "Political Retribution"
Open Source Initiative Hides Election Details, Others Fear "Political Retribution"

Apr 21, 2025
Last month, the Open Source Initiative held an election where the votes were tampered with in order to exclude "reform" candidates". Now many fear "retribution" if they speak out.

Discussion about this episode

