The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Open Source Initiative Hides Election Details, Others Fear "Political Retribution"

Bryan Lunduke
Apr 21, 2025

Transcript

Last month, the Open Source Initiative held an election where the votes were tampered with in order to exclude "reform" candidates". Now many fear "retribution" if they speak out. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/
