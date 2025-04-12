On Tariffs & Computer Production

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyOn Tariffs & Computer Production1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -30:47-30:47Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.On Tariffs & Computer ProductionBryan LundukeApr 12, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptI put on my "Guy Who Was an Executive at Computer Hardware Companies" hat to talk about China, Tariffs, Computer production, and Framework Computer making a political statement. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesAnti-DEI Influencer Robby Starbuck Falsely Takes Credit for IBM Dropping DEIApr 11 • Bryan LundukeDOGE Cuts "Move Login Link" Dev Time from 103 Days to 71 MinutesApr 10 • Bryan LundukeRed Hat DEI Activists Encourage "Killing Fascists", "Raising Hell"Apr 10 • Bryan LundukeIBM Axes "Outdated" DEI PoliciesApr 9 • Bryan LundukeLeaked Email from Red Hat CEO: DEI, Supplier Diversity Requirements RemovedApr 8 • Bryan LundukeNon-Woke Software List (For April, 2025)Apr 8 • Bryan LundukeDemocrat Judge Killed an IBM DEI Discrimination LawsuitApr 6 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post