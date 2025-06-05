Non-DEI Fork of Xorg by Most Active Xorg Developer

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyNon-DEI Fork of Xorg by Most Active Xorg Developer4Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:15-19:15Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Non-DEI Fork of Xorg by Most Active Xorg DeveloperBryan LundukeJun 05, 20254Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThe XLibre fork of the ubiquitous open source X11 implementation, Xorg, plans first release with "about 3,000 commits" and no "DEI". More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesTech Journalist Engages in Lies & Doublespeak to Defame LundukeJun 3 • Bryan LundukeWhen Should They Be Censored for the Violence they Promoted?Jun 3 • Bryan LundukeGNOME's Anti-Lunduke Religious CrusadeMay 30 • Bryan LundukePaste Without Formatting Should be the DefaultMay 30 • Bryan LundukeTexas Law Now Requires Age Verification for App StoresMay 30 • Bryan Lunduke50% Off The Lunduke Journal (including Lifetime Subs) through Saturday!May 30 • Bryan LundukeOne of the Last Linux Magazines Ends Print PublicationMay 28 • Bryan Lunduke
