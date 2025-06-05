The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Non-DEI Fork of Xorg by Most Active Xorg Developer
Non-DEI Fork of Xorg by Most Active Xorg Developer

Jun 05, 2025
The XLibre fork of the ubiquitous open source X11 implementation, Xorg, plans first release with "about 3,000 commits" and no "DEI".

