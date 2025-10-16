The Lunduke Journal of Technology

No, Em Dash is Not Indicative of AI Generated Text

Oct 16, 2025
The Em Dash ( — ) has been in use for centuries by some of the most renowned writers — from journalists to classic literature to modern Sci-Fi authors. Not a good way to identify AI output.

