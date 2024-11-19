Share this postMozilla's "Dreams" Do Not Include Firefox ... or Even Web Browsinglunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMozilla's "Dreams" Do Not Include Firefox ... or Even Web Browsing1Share this postMozilla's "Dreams" Do Not Include Firefox ... or Even Web Browsinglunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1×0:00-15:34Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Mozilla's "Dreams" Do Not Include Firefox ... or Even Web BrowsingA survey about Mozilla's future doesn't mention Firefox... but it does have 8 gender options.Bryan LundukeNov 19, 20241Share this postMozilla's "Dreams" Do Not Include Firefox ... or Even Web Browsinglunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareTranscriptThe "What Is Your Dream for Mozilla?" Survey: https://mozillafoundation.tfaforms.net/101 More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionMozilla's "Dreams" Do Not Include Firefox ... or Even Web Browsinglunduke.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesRed Hat: Linux is the Past, AI is the FutureNov 12 • Bryan LundukeMozilla Hosts "Feminist, Decolonial, LGBTQIA+, Climate Justice using Al" EventNov 8 • Bryan LundukeFour Months After The NixOS "Nazi Purge"Nov 8 • Bryan LundukeThe Great Lunduke Journal November FundraiserNov 8 • Bryan LundukeNotepad.exe Goes AINov 7 • Bryan LundukeGIMP 3.0 RC Released!Nov 6 • Bryan LundukeMozilla Foundation Mass Layoffs, Axes AdvocacyNov 6 • Bryan Lunduke
Mozilla's "Dreams" Do Not Include Firefox ... or Even Web Browsing