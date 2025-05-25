Microsoft Creates MS-DOS EDIT.COM Clone in Rust

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMicrosoft Creates MS-DOS EDIT.COM Clone in Rust1Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -21:14-21:14Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Microsoft Creates MS-DOS EDIT.COM Clone in RustBryan LundukeMay 25, 20251Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptThe classic DOS text editor has returned! Sort of. And it's written in Rust. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesOpen Source SQL Workbench Says "No Republicans Allowed!"10 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeMozilla Refuses to Speak to Lunduke (Except About Helping Mozilla Identify Whistleblowers)May 22 • Bryan LundukeAdafruit Hit With $36K Tariff Bill on 1,000 lbs of ElectronicsMay 22 • Bryan LundukeIt's the Year of the Linux Desktop... IN SPACE! (And Maybe North Korea)May 21 • Bryan LundukeOBS Studio Refuses to Support Rumble, Who They Call "Hateful and Racist"May 21 • Bryan Lunduke$1 Million Tax Payer Grant for "Gender Inclusive Open Source"May 20 • Bryan LundukeVerizon Admits DEI is Discriminatory, Drops Diversity PoliciesMay 19 • Bryan Lunduke
