HP-UX joins the growing list of classic UNIX systems (like IRIX) which are officially no longer supported or updated.
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Another Classic UNIX is Dead: HP-UX is No Longer Supported
Jan 06, 2026
HP-UX joins the growing list of classic UNIX systems (like IRIX) which are officially no longer supported or updated.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes