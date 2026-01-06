The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Another Classic UNIX is Dead: HP-UX is No Longer Supported

Jan 06, 2026

HP-UX joins the growing list of classic UNIX systems (like IRIX) which are officially no longer supported or updated.

