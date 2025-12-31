The GNOME Foundation is using claimed financial support of LibXML2 as a reason people should donate to GNOME. Only one problem: The LibXML2 dev was forced to abandon the project due to lack of support from GNOME.
GNOME Dishonestly Uses LibXML2 Support as Fundraising Tactic
Dec 31, 2025
The GNOME Foundation is using claimed financial support of LibXML2 as a reason people should donate to GNOME. Only one problem: The LibXML2 dev was forced to abandon the project due to lack of support from GNOME.
