GNOME Dishonestly Uses LibXML2 Support as Fundraising Tactic

Bryan Lunduke
Dec 31, 2025

The GNOME Foundation is using claimed financial support of LibXML2 as a reason people should donate to GNOME. Only one problem: The LibXML2 dev was forced to abandon the project due to lack of support from GNOME.

https://lunduke.com/

