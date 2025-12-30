The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Torvalds: Software Freedom Conservancy "is just pure trash"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Dec 30, 2025

Following his criticism of their lawsuit against Vizio, the Linux creator says the Software Freedom Conservancy "is trying to further an agenda", & "is a racket, plain and simple".

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture