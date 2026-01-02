The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Top 5 Tech Stories of 2025 (According to Lunduke Journal Viewers)

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 02, 2026

Gay software, Leftist Activists destroying computing, attacks on privacy, & more. Plus: Lunduke Journal had 14.9 Million views in December alone.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture