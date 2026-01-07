The GNOME Desktop Environment feels that "Click the Middle Mouse Button to Paste" is an "X11-ism", moves disable it for bizarre reasons (including political ones).
GNOME says Linux Should be Like Windows, Moves to Disable "Middle-Click Paste"
Jan 07, 2026
