The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

GNOME says Linux Should be Like Windows, Moves to Disable "Middle-Click Paste"

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 07, 2026

The GNOME Desktop Environment feels that "Click the Middle Mouse Button to Paste" is an "X11-ism", moves disable it for bizarre reasons (including political ones).

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture