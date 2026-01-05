The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Wikipedia Donation Destroyer Chrome Extension

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Jan 05, 2026

Blocks the Wikipedia "Donate!" popups. Displays the true financials of Wikipedia. Provides a "See if this page is available on Grokipedia" link.

https://github.com/BryanLunduke/Wikipedia-Donation-Destroyer

