Blocks the Wikipedia "Donate!" popups. Displays the true financials of Wikipedia. Provides a "See if this page is available on Grokipedia" link.
https://github.com/BryanLunduke/Wikipedia-Donation-Destroyer
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
The Wikipedia Donation Destroyer Chrome Extension
Jan 05, 2026
Blocks the Wikipedia "Donate!" popups. Displays the true financials of Wikipedia. Provides a "See if this page is available on Grokipedia" link.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes