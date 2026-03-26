Michigan's proposed Age Verification law would apply to all Operating Systems (including Linux), and would require commercial Age Verification.
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Michigan OS Age Verification Law Supported by Democrats & Republicans
Mar 26, 2026
Michigan's proposed Age Verification law would apply to all Operating Systems (including Linux), and would require commercial Age Verification.
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