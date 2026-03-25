Two very different reactions to Age Verification. One says, "I doubt these laws would survive a challenge." While the other says, "It's a matter of hopefully, just adopting a standard API."
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Slackware Says No to Age Verification, But Fedora Linux Says Yes
Mar 25, 2026
Two very different reactions to Age Verification. One says, "I doubt these laws would survive a challenge." While the other says, "It's a matter of hopefully, just adopting a standard API."
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