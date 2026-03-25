The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Slackware Says No to Age Verification, But Fedora Linux Says Yes

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Mar 25, 2026

Two very different reactions to Age Verification. One says, "I doubt these laws would survive a challenge." While the other says, "It's a matter of hopefully, just adopting a standard API."

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bryan Lunduke · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture