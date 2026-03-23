The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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GrapheneOS & FreeDOS Join the "No Age Verification" List

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Mar 23, 2026

From Omarchy Linux to Devuan, the number of Open Source Operating Systems refusing to implement Age Verification continues to grow.

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