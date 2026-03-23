From Omarchy Linux to Devuan, the number of Open Source Operating Systems refusing to implement Age Verification continues to grow.
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GrapheneOS & FreeDOS Join the "No Age Verification" List
Mar 23, 2026
From Omarchy Linux to Devuan, the number of Open Source Operating Systems refusing to implement Age Verification continues to grow.
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