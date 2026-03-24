The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

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Arch Linux Says Opposing Age Verification is Code of Conduct Violation

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Mar 24, 2026

"They don't like someone they consider as part of the [Arch Linux] core dev teams being called out like that. What you did broke the Arch Linux CoC."

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