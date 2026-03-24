"They don't like someone they consider as part of the [Arch Linux] core dev teams being called out like that. What you did broke the Arch Linux CoC."
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Arch Linux Says Opposing Age Verification is Code of Conduct Violation
Mar 24, 2026
"They don't like someone they consider as part of the [Arch Linux] core dev teams being called out like that. What you did broke the Arch Linux CoC."
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