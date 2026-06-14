It has been, yet another, weird and wild week in the world of Tech and Open Source.

Filled with awesome and inspiring stories (Linux logos on Race cars!)… mixed with bizarre, Woke politics and concerning technical news.

And, as usual, all but one of the big stories this week were completely ignored by the other of the Tech News outlets.

Here are the major stories from the last week, with direct links to X and Substack. You can also watch / listen on a bunch of other platforms (Rumble, RSS Audio Podcast, etc.), listed on Lunduke.com.

Rust-Based Malware Hits 1.4% of Arch User Repository (X, Substack)

Godot Game Engine Promotes Extreme, Pro-Trans "Pronoun Palace" Game (X, Substack)

GNOME in Damage Control Mode After Revelations from Ex Board Member (X, Substack)

Proton Mail Apologizes for Sponsoring "Far Right French YouTuber" (X, Substack)

Ex Board Member Reveals Corruption & Dysfunction at GNOME Foundation (X, Substack)

AI Generated Patches to Linux Kernel Hits New Record High (X, Substack)

Linux Logos on Racecars (X, Substack)

XLibre Turns One Year Old (X, Substack)

Huge thank you to all of The Lunduke Journal’s subscribers. You make all of this possible.

-Lunduke