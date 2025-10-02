The Lunduke Journal of Technology

The Lunduke Journal of Technology

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
1

Linux, Rust, & NixOS Use Master Branch, Support Human Slavery

Bryan Lunduke's avatar
Bryan Lunduke
Oct 02, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

Using the term “Master” in our software projects is racist, right? I guess that makes Linux, and most of the “Woke” Open Source Projects super, duper racist.

More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bryan Lunduke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture