Plus: For Linux 7.0 Rust support is now official and no longer experimental... but "not everything works" and it is "still quite experimental".
The Lunduke Journal Lifetime Subscription:
https://lunduke.substack.com/p/the-lunduke-journal-lifetime-subscription
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Linux Gets 7.0 Version Because Linus Ran Out of Toes (Seriously)
Feb 11, 2026
Plus: For Linux 7.0 Rust support is now official and no longer experimental... but "not everything works" and it is "still quite experimental".
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes