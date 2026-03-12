X Money is Launching Next Month, But X has Problems to Solve First

The Lunduke Journal@LundukeJournal
Expanding into a financial platform (essentially a bank replacement) raises a lot of red flags.
For example: If your “Bank” is the same platform as your “Social Media”… when you get your “Social Media” account suspended, for saying something “wrong”, you also lose access to
I don’t think people truly understand what’s about to happen with 𝕏 Money.
This is Elon going back to his roots - back to https://t.co/7uNdQ2MKOC - and building what he always wanted in the first place: one place that runs your entire financial life.
When he rebranded Twitter
