Linux Hardware Maker System76 Speaks Out on Age Verification

Mar 09, 2026

"With New York's bill, liberty is lost," says System76 CEO, Carl Richell. Plus: MidnightBSD will no longer be available in Brazil, California, Colorado, New York, & Illinois.

More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/

