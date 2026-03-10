Apple's latest marketing material, for MacBook Neo & Air, changes the appearance of a White, male Apple employee... to make him Black & Trans.
More from The Lunduke Journal:
https://lunduke.com/
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Apple Marketing Using Blackface?
Mar 10, 2026
Apple's latest marketing material, for MacBook Neo & Air, changes the appearance of a White, male Apple employee... to make him Black & Trans.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes