Linux Foundation Wants "Non-White, Non-Male" People in their Projects

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyLinux Foundation Wants "Non-White, Non-Male" People in their Projects8Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -7:19-7:19Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Linux Foundation Wants "Non-White, Non-Male" People in their ProjectsBryan LundukeMar 12, 20258Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptLinux Foundation Community Manager proudly proclaims, "I haven't contributed" anything but wants "Non-White, Non-Male, Non-30ish" people to feel welcome. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesIs Woke-ism Being Weaponized to Destroy Free & Open Source Software?6 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeLegends of Open Source Under Attack by Leftist Extremists17 hrs ago • Bryan LundukeDOJ Says Google Must Sell Chrome, Can Keep AIMar 10 • Bryan LundukeMicrosoft Still Promoting and Funding Sex Changes for ChildrenMar 10 • Bryan LundukeLinus Tech Tips Bans User For Saying "All Racism is Bad"Mar 8 • Bryan LundukeTime For Ubuntu to Drop Firefox?Mar 5 • Bryan LundukeYes, Mozilla Receives USAID Money.Mar 3 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post