The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Linux Code of Conduct Board Blocks File System Changes
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -33:28
-33:28

Linux Code of Conduct Board Blocks File System Changes

A code change for new bcachefs features is being blocked not for technical reasons... but a CoC dispute. Seriously.
Bryan Lunduke
Nov 21, 2024
Share
Transcript

Kent Overstreet's blog post:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/116412665

Sanctions Hit Linux Kernel, Russian Programmers Banned:
https://lunduke.locals.com/post/6263331/sanctions-hit-linux-kernel-russian-programmers-banned

70% of companies on the Linux Foundation Board are GPL violators:
https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5116049/70-of-companies-on-the-linux-foundation-board-are-gpl-violators

Python Bans Prominent Dev for Enjoying the Wrong Old SNL Sketch:
https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5985667/python-bans-prominent-dev-for-enjoying-the-wrong-old-snl-sketch

NixOS commits "purge" of "Nazi" contributors, forces abdication of founder
https://lunduke.locals.com/post/5821513/nixos-commits-purge-of-nazi-contributors-forces-abdication-of-founder

Discussion about this podcast

The Lunduke Journal of Technology
The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Make Computers Fun Again
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bryan Lunduke
Recent Episodes
The Pokemon Go Spying Conspiracy Theory? Yeah. It's Verified.
  Bryan Lunduke
DOJ: Google Must Sell Off Chrome
  Bryan Lunduke
Mozilla's "Dreams" Do Not Include Firefox ... or Even Web Browsing
  Bryan Lunduke
Red Hat: Linux is the Past, AI is the Future
  Bryan Lunduke
Mozilla Hosts "Feminist, Decolonial, LGBTQIA+, Climate Justice using Al" Event
  Bryan Lunduke
Four Months After The NixOS "Nazi Purge"
  Bryan Lunduke
The Great Lunduke Journal November Fundraiser
  Bryan Lunduke