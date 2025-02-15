Leftist Extremists Leave Linux Kernel, Demand Conservatives Be Banned

Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyLeftist Extremists Leave Linux Kernel, Demand Conservatives Be BannedShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -14:50-14:50Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Leftist Extremists Leave Linux Kernel, Demand Conservatives Be BannedBryan LundukeFeb 15, 2025Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptLeftist Linux developers demand those with wrong politics "be removed". "Right-wing people are not welcomed," says one. "You can [CENSORED] right off from my projects," the other. More from The Lunduke Journal: https://lunduke.com/Discussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Lunduke Journal of TechnologyMake Computers Fun AgainMake Computers Fun AgainSubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsRSS FeedAppears in episodeBryan LundukeRecent EpisodesFedora's Code of Conduct: 200 Day Response Time, Only Protects You if Red Hat Likes YouFeb 13 • Bryan LundukeLunduke Journal's New Self-Hosted Forum, Telnet BBSFeb 13 • Bryan LundukeCodeberg Announces "Fight Against Far-Right"Feb 12 • Bryan LundukeWhy is the EFF Suing to Stop DOGE?Feb 12 • Bryan LundukeFedora-based Linux Distro Goes on a Ban PartyFeb 11 • Bryan LundukeGrummz: Wokeness & DEI in Video Games & Open SourceFeb 10 • Bryan LundukeGreat Tech Industry Survey of 2025Feb 10 • Bryan Lunduke
Share this post