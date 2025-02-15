The Lunduke Journal of Technology
Leftist Extremists Leave Linux Kernel, Demand Conservatives Be Banned
Leftist Extremists Leave Linux Kernel, Demand Conservatives Be Banned

Bryan Lunduke
Feb 15, 2025
Leftist Linux developers demand those with wrong politics "be removed". "Right-wing people are not welcomed," says one. "You can [CENSORED] right off from my projects," the other.

Bryan Lunduke
